Meretz MK Gaby Lasky has expressed support for Palestinian Authority (PA) Chairman Mahmoud Abbas' payments to families of terrorists who murder Israeli civilians.

Speaking to Kan News, Lasky said, "You know my position. We need to look at the rights in a comprehensive fashion. We need to make sure that those same children also have a livelihood. I know it's hard for people to hear this, but this is the truth. I am against collective punishment such as destroying homes and administrative detentions."

Israel traditionally destroys the homes of terrorists who carry out attacks on Israeli civilians. However, many times the demolitions are delayed by repeated appeals or other legal matters, and take place only months or years after the terror attack. In some cases, the terrorist's home is not demolished at all.

The Likud party responded to Lasky, saying, "A few hours after the horrific terror attack in Tel Aviv, a member of [Israeli Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett's coalition has expressed support for the Palestinian Authority's payments to terrorists. If anyone was looking for more proof that Bennett's weak government is not capable of beating terror, they've received it again, today."

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) responded by calling Lasky's a "hallucinatory statement."

"Anyone who goes out to murder Jews must know that his home will be demolished and his family will suffer."

Channel 12 News analyst Amit Segal tweeted, "Regarding Lasky, for some reason she doesn't care that the children of those killed in Palestinian car crashes do not receive a stipend. It's urgent to her that the children of the murderers receive money from Abbas. There are no limits."