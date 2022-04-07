Terrorist shooting attacks have been reported at several sites in central Tel Aviv Thursday night. According to preliminary reports, ten people have been wounded, up from earlier estimates of six wounded.

"At 9:00 p.m., MDA's 101 call center in the Dan Region received reports of multiple victims wounded in shootings at multiple locations, including on Dizengoff Street, Gordon Street, and nearby, in Tel Aviv," an MDA spokesperson said Thursday night.

"MDA paramdeics are providing treatment to a number of wounded victims with varying degrees of injuries at the scene."

At least three victims are in serious condition, with two others in moderate condition.

This is a developing story.