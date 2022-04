Imagine a disease that affects the walls of your house.

It looks like a bad case of mildew, but the Torah considers it to be of real concern.

The house must be inspected by a kohen and in extreme cases the house must be evacuated for a specific duration.

In the most extreme cases the house must be destroyed.

But by finely interpreting the exact wording of the Torah, our sages discover that there may be a silver lining to the household disaster.