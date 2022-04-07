The Ashkenazic-haredi United Torah Judaism (UTJ) party, which is comprised of the Lithuanian-haredi Degel Hatorah party and the hasidic Agudat Yisrael party, is split over whether new elections are preferable to forming an alternative government.

The disagreement follows coalition chair MK Idit Silman's (Yamina) decision to bolt the coalition, leaving it with less than the 61-MK majority necessary to function.

MK Moshe Gafni, the Degel Hatorah MK who heads UTJ, believes that the best option now is to seek to form a new government within the current Knesset. He called for the immediate formation of a government by "whoever is the most worthy and has the greatest chance," and called for the opposition to engage in "soul-searching."

MK Yisrael Eichler, a member of UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction, told Galatz on Thursday morning that it would be better to form a new coalition now than hold new elections.

"It's better to form a government in the current Knesset and not go to elections," he said. "The results [of the elections] will not be better than they are now."

But outgoing MK Yakov Litzman, also of UTJ's Agudat Yisrael faction, was quoted Thursday morning by the hasidic newspaper Hamodia as saying that he supports new elections.

"The crumbling coalition of [Prime Minister Naftali] Bennett (Yamina), [Foreign Minister Yair] Lapid (Yesh Atid), and [Finance Minister Avigdor] Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) must be removed from the world and we must hold new elections as quickly as possible," Litzman argued.