Yamina MK Idit Silman's decision to resign from the coalition was made in the middle of the night, after a meeting with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The meeting took place at a house in the Jerusalem mountains, and photos from there were published by Channel 12 News.

At 3:19 a.m., Netanyahu's vehicle was seen leaving the town where they met. The video that Netanyahu published following Silman's departure was filmed in the same house, after reaching an agreement with Silman promising her the 10th place in Likud and her appointment as health minister if the Likud forms the next government.

MK Abir Kara, also from Yamina, conducted very significant contacts throughout the day (Wednesday) with MKs Amichai Chikli and Idit Silman in order to split from Yamina and form a joint faction.

The three even drafted an agreement - but Kara has not yet signed it and heavy pressure is being exerted upon him and other MKs.

Kara hid the meetings from Bennett and later in the day even went to meet with the Prime Minister in the Kirya in Tel Aviv, where he said he was meeting with Silman in order to persuade her to stay in the coalition.

Within the new political faction of Kara, Silman, and Chikli, they would gain their official freedom Yamina along with party funding. Kara would be able to act as an independent faction and put more pressure on Bennett on political and economic issues. Kara is apparently interested in continuing the tenure of Bennett, while the other two are not.