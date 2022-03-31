President Joe Biden is considering releasing an unheard of 1 million barrels of oil per day from the U.S. strategic petroleum reserve, a move that is seen as a drastic but last ditch response to lower gas prices with midterm elections around the corner.

According to CNN, the plan would attempt to reduce prices at the pump without pressure on oil companies to increase their supply.

The release from the reserves would total 180 million barrels of oil.

"After consultation with allies and partners, the president will announce the largest release of oil reserves in history, putting one million additional barrels on the market per day on average – every day – for the next six months," the White House said. "The scale of this release is unprecedented: The world has never had a release of oil reserves at this 1 million per day rate for this length of time. This record release will provide a historic amount of supply to serve as bridge until the end of the year when domestic production ramps up."

Biden previously released nearly 60 million barrels of oil from the reserves in November, which he said was the largest release from the reserve in its history. The move did not have much of an impact on gas prices, which have remained at record highs, with sanctions on Russian energy exports contributing to the problem.

Biden also urged Congress to "make companies pay fees on wells from their leases that they haven't used in years and on acres of public lands that they are hoarding without producing" in order to ramp up domestic production.

"Companies that are producing from their leased acres and existing wells will not face higher fees," a White House fact sheet stated. “But companies that continue to sit on non-producing acres will have to choose whether to start producing or pay a fee for each idled well and unused acre."

The U.S. uses approximately 20 million barrels of oil each day, with global usage at around 200 million barrels.