The popular Palestinian Arab blogger Saleh Zighari has put up many dangerous posts in the last few days praising the "martyrs." On Tuesday he even rejoiced about the murderous Bnei Brak terror attack.

Zighari has over a million followers on a variety of social networks. He has no less than 366K subscribers on YouTube. His Facebook page has more than 91K followers. On Twitter, he has 163.2 K followers and on Instagram, he has over 553 K followers.

On Tuesday, during the deadly attack in Bnei Brak, he uploaded a mocking story to his Instagram account. Along with 2 winking emojis, he wrote in Arabic: "Five fresh fish in a bag."

Meanwhile, a few days ago he wrote in Arabic on his Facebook account: "I will not recognize the Israeli occupation, I swear to God that I am a martyr."

Shai Glick, B'Tselem's CEO, filed a complaint with the police this morning (Wednesday) against Zighari for inciting violence and terrorism. He told INN: "The writing is on the wall in bright red and the police are asleep. A person with hundreds of thousands of followers incites to murder and gets thousands of likes and shares.

“From the point of view of the Israel Police [this incitement is like the sound of] crickets. Why wait for the police? The man explicitly said he was a martyr and that he would make trouble for Jews, and so he encouraged hundreds of thousands of followers to do so.

“The man mocks the murdered and encourages further murder. While every Jew who just tweets is interrogated, this man has regularly incited [to violence] for a long time and the Israeli police for some reason 'do not find him' and do not interrogate him. I call on the Israel Police to wake up, because soon it will be too late. The writing cries out [to us] in bright red."