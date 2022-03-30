Russian-Israeli billionaire Roman Abramovich claims that he was poisoned while attending peace talks between Russia and Ukraine earlier this month.

According to a report by The Wall Street Journal on Monday, sources claimed that following a March 3rd round of peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian negotiators, Abramovich and two members of the Ukrainian delegation suffered symptoms of poisoning.

Abramovich had been asked by the Ukrainian delegation to take part in the peace talks.

The three reportedly suffered from peeling skin on their faces and hands, and painful, red eyes.

On Tuesday, The Guardian cited a source which said Abramovich “went blind for several hours”, and had to be treated at a hospital in Turkey, where he had put his yacht into port after being denied entry elsewhere due to sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs.

One of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s top advisers and a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team, Mykhailo Podolyak, downplayed the reports, saying that “there is a lot of speculation, various conspiracy theories,” The Daily Mail reported.