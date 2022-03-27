The 31st annual Golani Brigade race was launched this morning (Sunday), as participants descended from Mount Hermon in Israel's north. Brigade commander Barak Hiram, officers, and soldiers are all taking part in the elite sporting event.

The brigade will make its 850 km track from Mount Hermon in the Golan Heights to Eilat in the south, passing the cities of: Karmiel, Modi'in, Jerusalem, Ashdod and Eilat on the way.

The race will end with a festive ceremony at the "Ink Flag" plaza in Eilat, once home to a police station housing the Jordanian Legion, and made famous for its monument commemorating the Golani Brigade's final victory in the War for Independence, when IDF soldiers raised a makeshift flag over the port city after finally overrunning enemy positions, marking the rebirth of the State of Israel.

This year's race is being held under the slogan "My Golani - an Israeli Story", with participants passing 32 heritage sites celebrating the unit's venerated history en-route to Eilat. Soldiers will also make stops to participate in volunteering activities in approximately 25 locations around the country, discussing the importance of combat service with high school students in 365 educational facilities nationwide.

Preparations for the cross-country race were made in cooperation with the Traffic Division of the Israel Police, who will man traffic barriers ensuring the runners' safe passage. In another twist to the event, everyday Israelis will participate in daily races alongside soldiers from the brigade.

"Running [exercises] in all weather conditions have been an integral part of the brigade dating back 74 years ago..." said the brigade commander, adding: "In the past years, many youngsters have begun questioning the value of service in a [combat unit], and asking how it can help them down the line. That's why our soldiers chose this moment in time to hold the race and carry out community workshops, instilling the values of army service, giving back to the State, of love for their homeland, and [the honor to] protect it in our nation's youth."

According to Hiram, "These values ​​are important for the continued existence of the Jewish State, as well as everyday life within the human mosaic it represents."