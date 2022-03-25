Andrii Yermak, head of the Office of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said on Thursday that Ukraine “wants Israel to be one of the countries that will provide a guarantee for any future agreement between Ukraine and Russia.”

In an interview with Kan 11 News, Yermak said that, at the moment, there is no progress in the contacts between his country's representatives and Russia. “I am always skeptical when progress in negotiations is not reported by us or by the Russians but by someone else. We can say there is dialogue, but it continues to be very complicated. The two leaders need to meet.”

“After the war and the occupation, we must understand that what is important for Ukraine are three things: Ending the war, withdrawing Russian forces and creating security for Ukraine. It must be built from scratch with all the players,” he stated.

Yermak alco commented on the possibility of a summit between Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem. “I am sure that Naftali Bennett will do everything to make such a meeting successful, let's see if he succeeds. I think it is very important that such a meeting be held in Jerusalem, Israel, which can play a significant role in the talks.”