Arthur Haimov, the bus driver who neutralized terrorist Mohammad Jalab Abu al-Quian on Tuesday afternoon, recalled the dramatic moments during which he decided to take action.

Speaking to Channel 12 News, Haimov said, "I saw people gathering, I saw that the terrorist was pulling out the knife everywhere."

"I told myself that I am in real danger of my life, and I decided to shoot."

The Bus Drivers Organization praised Haimov's actions, saying, "We send condolences to the families of those killed and we pray for the recovery of the injured. The courage of the bus driver prevented this incident from becoming much worse."

"This incident, once again, proves that the drivers are the country's flak jacket."

Watch the Hebrew video: