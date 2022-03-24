MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) on Wednesday attended the funerals of the Israelis who were killed in the deadly terrorist attack in Be'er Sheva.

"This is a very difficult day, one funeral after another. On this day it is important to tell the people who are terrorizing and harming us that their efforts – are in vain. As much as they continue to injure and kill - we will continue to get stronger," Chikli told Israel National News.

The State of Israel, he added, should act to resolve the very problematic situation in the Negev. "This reality was not created in a vacuum. It is not right to come and say that this is a lone terrorist. This is the tip of the iceberg of a weakness that the Israeli government has been transmitting for a long time and even more so in the last six months."

"The climax was in the issue of the planting, because if the State of Israel shows that it is afraid of planting trees on the outskirts of Be'er Sheva, this indicates weakness and invites an attack. The State of Israel urgently needs a Zionist government that is determined to deal with the hot potato called the Negev," said Chikli.

The condemnations of the attack by the members of Ra'am are lip service and nothing more, he opined. "Ra'am can condemn the attack all day, I do not buy it. Ra'am is responsible for inciting young people, they invited Raed Salah as a guest of honor to the Negev. When we invite the spirit of the Islamic Movement and Hamas and encourage young people to go against the state, we are in a difficult situation with the Bedouin population in the Negev and we will be required to take very difficult steps, which must be done for the sake of future generations."