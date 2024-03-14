The Houthi rebel group has tested a highly lethal hypersonic missile and is preparing to introduce such missiles into its military arsenal, Russian news outlet RIA reported citing a source in the Iranian-backed group.

“The group’s missile forces have successfully tested a missile capable of reaching speeds of up to Mach 8 (6138.15 miles per hour) and which runs on solid fuel. Yemen intends to begin manufacturing it in Krasnoye (Russia) for use during attacks in the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Aden, as well as against targets in Israel,” the source told the Russian news site.

The source added that the militant group also upgraded its missiles and drones, modifying explosive warheads to double their destructive power, after tests that lasted three months.

Since the war in Gaza began the Iranian-backed Houthis have been targeting shipping routes in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden and have launched drones and missiles in attempts to strike Israel's southern city Eilat.

If the group's new missile could indeed reach speeds of Mach 8, as the report states, a missile fired from the Houthi-controlled area of Yemen could reach Israel in approximately 10 minutes.