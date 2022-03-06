The Jerusalem District Court on Sunday ordered Facebook to remove all the restrictions on the account of MK Itamar Ben -Gvir (Otzma Yehudit), pending a decision in the lawsuit he filed against the company.

Facebook was also ordered to pay NIS 7,500 in legal expenses to MK Ben-Gvir.

Facebook had restricted Ben-Gvir's account from making live broadcasts and lowered the exposure of the account in light of the controversy surrounding the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Ben-Gvir filed a lawsuit against Facebook in response for NIS 3 million.

Ben-Gvir said that since he started fighting for the residents of the Shimon Haztadik neighborhood, he has felt that the social network has reduced his exposure to his publications.

Ben-Gvir sent a letter to the management of the 'Meta' company that operates Facebook and warned that he would sue the company if it did not respond and restore his account. "After the warning letter, Facebook took care to lower the exposure of the publications and impose various restrictions on my account and sent a warning message via the app, without any details on how the rules were violated," he claimed.

In his lawsuit, Ben-Gvir says that he did not violate Facebook's rules and despite this, his account's exposure was lowered due to what he defines as "unlawful political discrimination."

"In recent months, Facebook has been pursuing a trend of lowering exposure to right-wingers, without them violating any conditions, but for improper political motives. Facebook must know that it is bound by Israeli law, and it cannot harass right-wingers just because their opinions are unacceptable,"