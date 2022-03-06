Senator Lindsey Graham urged Russians to step up and assassinate or at least remove Putin from his role as president of Russia. Great call, but this is going to be an extremely difficult, if not impossible or even infeasible mission to act upon, even if there are Russian individuals who would like to commit to the task.

Senator Graham can’t control his and our wishful thinking, but he can do something else that may deter the killer from Moscow and ditch his dream of expanding his ambitions to reestablish the Soviet Empire. Graham can try to remove the US current administration, all of them, from power, by calling for blanket impeachment and early elections. The reason for impeachment is obvious— Massive incompetence on everything they touch. Obama, admitted in 2020: “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to F*** things up.” That was before Joe became president and before he suffered from Cognitive Decline. Now it’s worse.

The criminal war in Ukraine and Putin’s genocide of the Ukrainian people is a direct culpability of thiis president Joe. He failed to fully arm the Ukrainians before the invasion, even though he claimed that the war was imminent. He went to war on the production of fossil fuels in the US and reduced the domestic supply, but not the total supply. In his State of the Union Speech he exposed his hypocrisy and cluelessness by calling: “Buy American”, while at the same time he was doing the opposite, buying Russian and Iranian oil as he still does to this day, enriching both terrorist regimes and boosting their confidence in their ability to blackmail the West, funding their ability to commit their crimes, while at the same time replacing American production by foreign, enemy-made. It did not even help his Global Warming objective, since what matters is global consumption, not where the fossil fuels are coming from.

The present American Administration is the most incompetent that I have seen in my lifetime and far beyond. It bungled the catastrophic withdrawal from Afghanistan; it encouraged and caused the massive flood of illegal immigration, leaving the Southern border of the US open for all sorts of unwanted criminals and illegal immigrants from anywhere in the world; Its policy of managing the COVID pandemic was a major failure.

Joe's other major failures include his WOKENESS and support for the corrupt law-breaking groups like BLM, while encouraging them and justifying their violent destruction of major city blocks in several US cities, not only went unpunished but was viewed as proper.

Add his calls for defunding the police, his lies about himself and the crimes via his son, Hunter; his attempts and actions to add fuel to his self-propelled inflation; his war against free-speech, and criminalizing parents who objected to their kids’ brainwashing in school; his hypocrisy, expressed in his specific call in his State of the Union speech, lauding his support for the police (he had called for defunding the police earlier), now that his wokeness brought about unprecedented crime waves; and the one we are all talking about—his responsibility for enabling the Russian war crimes by continuing to fund them and buying their oil instead of encouraging domestic production.

What America needs now is a Churchill, not a bone-headed leader worse than Chamberlain.

Everyone can tell that Biden is going through a severe cognitive decline. The job, he and his VP hold at the moment, is immeasurably above their heads.

When Obama and Robert Gates (Obama’s Defense Minister) characterized him as someone who was incapable of doing the right thing or making the right decision on any important issue, he was still functioning coherently. then he seemed evidently stupid, but these days there is a cognitive issue involved.

The most recent example of the administration’s incompetence and a reinvention of infeasible economic reasoning is what Jen Psaki, the president’s spokesperson, said without blinking even once. She has just explained why stopping the purchasing of Russian oil will only benefit Putin due to rising costs of oil products. Her explanation has obviously come from someone who can spin logical arguments and drive an opposite but wrong conclusion.

But unlike her boss, we are not stupid. Yes. It’s true that blocking Russian oil from the world market will bring about reduced supply, and reduced supply will bring about higher prices, benefiting those who are still in the market, selling their oil products. However, if Russia can’t sell their oil to almost anyone, then they will be unable to benefit from the rising oil price. If they can still sell their oil, then there will be an insignificant amount of reduced supply, and that fact will not cause prices to rise.

This is an emergency. The US politicians in Congress must find a legal way to restore proper leadership in the White House. They must do it ASAP. Waiting for 2024 is not an option. Otherwise, the damage inflicted on the US and on the rest of the free world, as Biden’s administration persists in running the office of the presidency, will last for generations.

Dr. Avi Perry, talk show host at Paltalk News Network (PNN), is the author of "Fundamentals of Voice Quality Engineering in Wireless Networks,"and "72 Virgins," a thriller about the covert war on Islamic terror. He was a VP at NMS Communications, a Bell Laboratories - distinguished staff member and manager, as well as a delegate of the US and Lucent Technologies to the ITU—the UN International Standards body in Geneva, a professor at Northwestern University and Intelligence expert for the Israeli Government. He may be reached through his web site www.aviperry.org