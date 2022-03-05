Ukraine's Security Service (SBU) shot and killed a member of Ukraine's negotiating team at the first round of negotiations with Russia, Interfax reported.

Ukrainian parliamentarian Oleksiy Honcharenko said that Denys Kyreyev, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating team at the first round of negotiations with Russia in Belarus, was killed by the SBU as they attempted to detain him, Interfax added.

Writing on Telegram, Honcharenko said, "During an attempt to detain Denys Kyreyev, a member of the Ukrainian negotiating delegation, the Ukrainian Security Service shot and killed him. He was suspected of high treason."

Citing political sources, Honcharenko added, "The SBU had clear evidence of Kyreyev's high treason, including his telephone talks."

Interfax-Ukraine said that Kyreyev was among the members of the Ukrainian delegation at the first round of the talks with Russia in Belarus. The agency added that it has "no official confirmation" of the report.