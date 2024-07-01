We Americans really have never seen anything like the treason-adjacent dirt out of Israel, just in time for the annual readings of Parashiyot (Torah Portion readings) Sh’lach and Korach.

Israel’s Left has been sabotaging the country and its duly elected leaders from the day in 1977 when Labor and its Left and Marxist-Socialist allies finally lost power after Israel’s first half century of Marxist dominance (dating back to before the establishment of the state, if you have done the math).

Of note: During that half century, anti-Marxists / anti-Socialists comprising the vast majority of American Jews held our tongues. We stood uniformly with Israel.

It is surely “par for the course” in all Western democracies for the two main “aisles” (usually left versus right) to hurl toxic mud at each other. Nothing is off limits. While even the Mafia has always treated wives and kids as “off-limits,” not so Western democratic politics. The most vile and vicious personal attacks are common. Children of political opponents are mercilessly mocked in public. Same for spouses. Partisan journalists undertake to uncover any small indiscretion.

Did a politician fail to report a questionable expense or gift? Call him a thief, an embezzler, a fraudster. A questionable military decision? Call him a murderer. Does a judge’s wife hang flags outside her home?

No defamation is off-limits, even though the United States Supreme Court just ruled this week in Snyder v. United States that it is absolutely legal for a politician to receive gifts after he has done a favor for a friend or constituent. If you make a phone call to clear interference for a prominent movie producer to get a visa, there is no legal problem if he sends you cigars and champagne in gratitude afterward. That’s the latest word of the United States Supreme Court.

Abraham Lincoln also was called a murderer for the deaths of 600,000 Americans during the Civil War. Lyndon Johnson and George W. Bush faced chants like “Hey, Hey, LBJ. How many boys did you kill today?” Donald Trump was subjected to impeachments that ultimately flopped but sabotaged his presidential efforts, pernicious mendacious plots like Hillary Clinton’s vicious conspiracy to destroy Trump with charges she knew were false, alleging that he had conspired with Vladimir Putin to throw America’s 2016 election to Trump. As if Putin would have preferred dealing with an unpredictable and tough Trump over a weak and unsteady Hillary, under whose watch an American ambassador was murdered.

Democracy’s dark side really is quite terrible in America. I deeply despise Obama. As a Jew, as an American, and as a person. There is plenty to have said about Obama: for example, his coziness with anti-Semitic thugs like Farrakhan and Sharpton. (As with Hitler and Stalin, no need to include a first name when the vile surname elicits ample disgust.) He also engaged in financial shenanigans with a mobster and more. But was it necessary to get detoured over where he was born? McCain was born outside the United States, too. But for many, it just was delicious additional character assassination.

They do even worse to Trump. They accuse him of vile things, most utterly fabricated without foundation. They mock his appearance. Does the amount of suntan product he uses really matter? Or the way he combs his hair? It also would not matter that Biden is physically not what he was, but that subject becomes pertinent when it may indeed reflect a mental decline of consequence. Trump was accused of being stupid to the point that he had to take an I.Q. test to prove that he actually is particularly intelligent. By contrast, Biden has refused to be tested. We know only that he administered a full dressing down to a reporter who asked him about his I.Q. Biden sharply responded that he graduated toward the very top of his law school class. That opened the door for journalists to discover — as you just knew they would — that he actually graduated 76th of 85.

So it is dirty, filthy. They dig for dirt, and they find plenty of it. Judith Exner. Monica Lewinsky (and five others). Stormy Daniels. Filthy. That is much-vaunted democracy.

But the thing is: there is an unwritten rule in America: You keep it at home. Maybe non-Americans will hear all about it the next day, but only because the newsmedia spread garbage that “gets picked up.” However, you do not yourself go to foreigners to wash your dirty linen in public and to beg them publicly for help to overthrow your government. Have you ever heard that expression: “We don’t wash our dirty linen in public.” Everyone has.

If a 40-year-old wants to be treated like an adult, not like a child, he or she must act like one. And if a country does not want to be treated like a puny Banana Republic, it must act — uniformly — like grown-ups do and not like a Banana Republic. When the Israeli political-religious center-right finally was elected in 1977, it was not long before the Marxist-Socialist Left tried to destroy Menachem Begin and the then-honorable Ariel Sharon, casting aspersions on them for the 1982 war against Arafat for peace in Galilee, even lying to the world that these two deeply honorable patriots of Israel (Begin always; Sharon then) had a murderous hand in “slaughtering” and “massacring” “innocent” “Palestinian Arabs” (i.e., killing 35 mostly guilty Arabs and non-Arab terrorists-in-training) in the Shatilla-Sabra Terror Training Center.

There was no concern or conscience on the Left that they were staining honorable men of a distinguished and honorable nation, casting a black eye and moral stain on a Jewish country that had nothing to do with a battle between Arab Muslim terrorists and Christian Phalangists who, as history has shown, were desperately battling a losing struggle for their survival. On the contrary, the Israeli Left set about to conduct character assassination, at home and abroad. And they ultimately did break Begin. That’s their definition of democracy.

This is the way of the Israeli Left, cynically waving flags and yelling “Demo-krat-ya” as they plot to overthrow democratically elected governments they do not like. Each time the Israeli center-right wins, thumping the Marxist-Socialist Left — which has been the result almost always these past 47 years — they immediately shift into Insurrection Plan B to take down the legally elected government.

Even now, amid brutal two-front wartime, with missiles flying in from Hezbollah displacing 100,000 Jews from their homes, and of course the similarly dire peril in the South, amd nore than 300 soldiers martyred for the holiness of the Nation and the Land, the betrayers and backstabbers perfunctorily assemble every week in Red Tel Aviv with their cynical Israeli flags and flaming hate in their eyes, denouncing patriots and the G-d-fearing, demanding that the duly elected government resign their legitimate mandate and call new elections even though they just won the elections.

But it gets worse:

Remember how disgusting and vile it was when Charles Schumer stood in the U.S. Senate and treated Israel like a Banana Republic? He, a self-hating Jew who publicly grills cheeseburgers, whose lesbian daughter is “married” to another lesbian, and was “married” by Schumer’s own “rabbi,” a rabidly extreme Woke Leftist woman who publicly attacks Israel all the time. Remember how we all replied with fury that Israel is not a Banana Republic, so should not be treated like one?

Well, this past week, a former prime minister of Israel, someone as close to a traitor as one can get without being imprisoned for treason, brought his hate for the government of Israel to America, publishing in the New York Times an op-ed signed along with five other apostates of such standing, begging America to save Israel from their dictatorial government. Essentially begging otherwise uninterested Americans: Please help us overthrow our 'Khomeini and Stalin'. We can’t do it without your help. Please America. We beg you to intervene. We need you to overthrow our 'tyrant' because we cannot do it without you:

They actually wrote: “Mr. Netanyahu’s appearance in Washington will not represent the State of Israel and its citizens, and it will reward his scandalous and destructive conduct toward our country. . . . [W]e may eventually lose the country we love. . . . Mr. Netanyahu continues to push forward with the authoritarian remaking of Israel as if nothing has changed. The Israeli police force, under the command of the far-right-wing security minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has cracked down violently on demonstrators. . . . Large sums of money have been channeled recklessly to the ultra-Orthodox, who by and large do not share the economic and security burden of Israel’s citizens, especially by remaining exempt from serving in the military. . . . Above all, many Israelis are convinced that Mr. Netanyahu has obstructed proposed deals with Hamas that would have led to the release of the hostages in order to keep the war going and thus avoid the inevitable political reckoning he will face when it ends. . . .

“Mr. Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, the finance minister . . . demand that the Gaza Strip be conquered and filled with new settlements. . . . For months now, many of us have participated in nationwide demonstrations demanding an immediate release of the hostages, an end to the war and immediate elections. . . . That’s where Mr. Netanyahu’s speech to Congress fits in with his political needs. No doubt it will be carefully stage-managed to prop up his shaky hold on power. . . . His supporters in Israel will be emboldened by his appearance in Congress to insist that the war continue, which will further distance any deal to secure the release of the hostages, including several U.S. citizens. . . . Giving Mr. Netanyahu the stage in Washington will all but dismiss the rage and pain of his people, as expressed in the demonstrations throughout the country.”\

Yes, they actually wrote that in the New York Times while IDF soldiers are fighting and endangering their lives in Gaza for the continued existence of Israel, and by all professional military accounts, these young idealists are doing a damn good job of it.

If Israelis do not want their murderous Muslim Arab enemies and American benefactors to seem like giants, then Israelis cannot project themselves to the world as grasshoppers. If we do not want others to treat Israel like a Banana Republic, then Israeli malcontents, backstabbers, and renegades must be reined in during wartime.

But who will do so? Israel's self-aggrandizing leftist attroney general who ruled that it is all right to block main roads during [leftist] demonstrations? The power hungry Supreme Court that refused to postpone the farcical Netanyahu trials in the midst of war? It has to come from their own internal standards of loyalty, patriotism, and decency. Don't hold your breath.

