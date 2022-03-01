Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) is advancing a new bill which would recognize the status of the Druze community in Israel.

The Interior and Justice ministries have requested comments on the memorandum, which would anchor in law the status of the Druze community, preservation of its characteristics, and protection of locations holy to it.

The bill aims to set in law the status of the Druze community and the recognition the right of Druze citizens of Israel to preserve their community's unique characteristics and right to self-determination.

In 1957, the Israeli government recognized the Druze community as a religious and independent community, in accordance with the law regarding religious communities.

"It is time that the State of Israel anchor in legislation the status of the Druze community in Israel," Sa'ar said. "Members of the Druze community in the State of Israel supported and support the State, and since its founding have played an integral role in building the country and ensuring its continued existence."

"The Druze community in Israel has linked its fate with the fate of the State."