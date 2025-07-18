Amid escalating tensions in southwestern Syria, Israel agreed to allow a limited entry of Syrian regime internal security forces into the As-Suwayda district.

The decision was made in order to separate the Bedouin and Druze forces and restore order in the region.

According to the agreement, the entry will be limited to just 48 hours and will be carried out under specific conditions designed to prevent further escalation of the security situation in the area.

During the night, Qatari-based Al-Jazeera reported that Sheikh Hikmat al-Hijri had requested assistance from the Damascus government following the attack by Sunni Bedouin tribes on As-Suwayda.