The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus (KCAC) hosted the official launch event for the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus in the 24th Knesset today. Members of Knesset from across the political spectrum joined together with Christian leaders in the Knesset to discuss the importance of working together to support Israel and promote Judeo-Christian values.

The KCAC was founded in 2004 by the late MK Dr Yuri Shtern in order to strengthen ties with Christian lawmakers, leaders and individuals worldwide. The current parliamentary group is co-chaired by MKs Sharren Haskel (New Hope) and Yuli Edelstein (Likud) and includes twenty Members of Knesset from eight political parties including MKs Yakov Margi (Shas), Moshe Tur-Paz, Merav Ben Ari (Yesh Atid), Idit Silman (Yamina), Bezalel Smotrich. Simcha Rothman, Michal Woldiger (Religious Zionism), Evgeny Sova, Alex Kushnir (Yisrael Beiteinu), Zvi Hauser, Michal Shir (New Hope), Gila Gamliel, May Golan, Keren Barak, Keti Shetrit, Ofir Akunis, Miki Zohar (Likud) and Ruth Wasserman-Lande (Blue and White). The KCAC works in partnership with the fifty Israel Allies Caucuses in governments worldwide, including the U.S Congress and the European Union, through the coordinating efforts of the Israel Allies Foundation.

MK Yuli Edelstein was eager to join as Co-Chair of the KCAC after having been a supporter of their work throughout his various senior roles in the Knesset, including as Public Diplomacy and Diaspora Affairs Minister as well as during his extensive term as Speaker of the Knesset. “The support that Israel receives from its Christian friends around the world is critical to our safety and success. Together we can work on promoting Judeo-Christian values and highlighting Israel as a model democracy for the Middle East region. It is an honor to lead the Knesset caucus which actively engages with our Christian supporters and strengthens our lines of communication with them” said Edelstein.

MK Sharren Haskel serves alongside Edelstein as co-chair of the KCAC. She has served in a leadership role in the caucus since 2019 and has been a member since she first entered the Knesset in 2015. She has participated in countless KCAC events, both in Israel and abroad, in order to deepen the connection that Christian feel towards Israel. “In our fight against the delegitimization of Israel, it is important that we don’t lose sight of the millions of supporters that Israel has on its side. It is essential that we embrace our Christian friends and encourage them in their efforts to support Israel as the homeland of the Jewish people” said Haskel.

“The Knesset Christian Allies Caucus is the largest and most influential caucus in the Knesset and serves as the central point of contact for Christian leaders around the world. It plays an indispensable role in the success of faith-based diplomacy which is Israel’s most important diplomatic tool” said Director of the Knesset Christian Allies Caucus and President of the Israel Allies Foundation Josh Reinstein.