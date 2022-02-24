Bar-Ilan University on Thursday welcomed Bahraini ambassador to Israel Khaled Yousif al-Jalahmah, who visited the University's Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials and Faculty of Engineering.

During the visit, the ambassador toured several laboratories and met with University administrators and researchers from a variety of disciplines.

"The scientific agreement signed with Israel on Monday is just the beginning," the ambassador said. "A group of Israeli entrepreneurs recently visited Bahrain and we witnessed wonderful chemistry between them and our Bahraini colleagues. We are looking forward to expanding our cooperation in many different fields."

While touring the Bar-Ilan Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, University President Prof. Arie Zaban discussed his background as an entrepreneur and the significance of developing startups based on scientific technologies developed in academic institutions.

Prof. Lior Elbaz, head of the Israel Fuel Cells Consortium operating within the Department of Chemistry at Bar-Ilan, showed the ambassador a new hydrogen-based technology that powers drones. Prof. Elbaz discussed a new green-tech startup, Refhuel, which has been developing reversible fuel cell technology.