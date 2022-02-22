America's employment woes are far from over despite a rebounding GDP and the easing of COVID-19 containment measures, the Bankless Times reported.

According to a data compilation by Bankless Times, most states are grappling with high unemployment rates. The data shows that 88% of them haven't regained their pre-pandemic employment levels. It also projects that two-thirds of them won't attain those levels by June 2022.

The study identified six states that made gains in tackling unemployment resulting from the coronavirus crisis: Utah, Arizona, Montana, Texas, Georgia, and Idaho.

These six have maintained healthy population growths, and are also among the most affordable ones to live in. They have also had some of the less stringent COVID-19 restrictions.

According to the data, North Eastern and Great Lakes Region States were likely to have larger employment gaps.

Others, such as Hawaii and California, which lost significant populations, face the same fate. For instance, Hawaii, where COVID-19 ravaged tourism, had the largest deficit by December 2020.

Hawaii's nonfarm payrolls figures in that time fell by 12 percent. New York then followed with a seven percent gap. And rounding up the top three were Vermont, Louisiana, and Alaska. The three recorded six percent gaps.