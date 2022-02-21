In recent years, women with silicone breast implants have reported a wide variety of clinical neurological symptoms, as well as problems related to the autonomic nervous system, including cognition deficits, memory problems, depression, sleep disturbances, dry mouth and eyes, and more.

Some of these women have been given anti-depressants or anti-psychotic medications, even though these caused side effects and did not treat the root cause of the issue, Israel Hayom noted.

A new research from Sheba Medical Center and Ariel University found that the mechanism causing these issues is connected to damage to the immune system, which causes differences in the level of functioning of antibodies aimed at the autonomic nervous system.