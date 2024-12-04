Jewish American job candidates needed to send 24 percent more applications to receive the same number of positive first responses from prospective employers as Americans with Western European backgrounds when applying to the same role, according to a study published today by the ADL (Anti-Defamation League) Center for Antisemitism Research.

Further, Israeli Americans needed to send 39 percent more applications, indicating substantial discrimination.

For this study, leading labor economist Bryan Tomlin, PhD, independently conducted a field experiment applying online for administrative assistant job postings using resumés that were identical except for specific characteristics, including names, that signal if the applicants were Jewish American, Israeli American, or American with Western European backgrounds.

“This is groundbreaking evidence of serious antisemitic discrimination in the labor market,” said Jonathan A. Greenblatt, ADL CEO. “On top of increasing antisemitic incidents and growing antisemitic beliefs, this landmark study illustrates the very real need for employers to take anti-Jewish and anti-Israeli prejudice more seriously to have a workplace that works for everyone.”

“Without the benefit of a study of this kind, it is difficult, if not impossible, to prove adverse treatment in the labor market based on one’s religion or cultural identity,” said Tomlin. “This study shows that Jewish and Israeli Americans may be missing out on job opportunities just because of their identity, not their qualifications, and it provides a start toward quantifying some of these more subtle but still harmful symptoms of antisemitism.”

Tomlin conducted a pre-registered, large sample, field experiment, sending 3,000 inquiries to administrative assistance job postings across the United States between May 2024 and Oct. 2024 using identical email text and resumés that differed only in (a) the name of the applicant – selected to “sound” Jewish, Israeli, or Western European – and (b) resumé signals of likely Jewish, Israeli, or Western European background. This methodology follows an approach similar to that utilized by other correspondence-based field experiments in the labor market.

The ADL Center for Antisemitism Research (CAR) builds upon ADL’s antisemitism expertise through an applied research network, innovative initiatives and signature projects to evaluate and identify what makes a difference in the fight against this hatred. The Center catalyzes and conducts scholarly investigation into key areas on antisemitism by sponsoring fellowships and grants, conducting ADL’s own empirical research and organizing speaker series and publications.