The IDF's Chief of the General Staff, Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, on Friday visited the 2022 Singapore Airshow.

This is the largest airshow in Asia and one of the most important airshows in the world.

On his way to Singapore, Kochavi flew over Saudi Arabia, and made a stop in the United Arab Emirates.

Throughout the visit, Kochavi received briefings from members of the international defense community and met with the Israeli defense industry representatives attending the event.

"I applaud the cooperation and participation of leaders from the Israeli defense industry in the convention," Kochavi said.

"The convention allows us to both learn and test advanced technological systems from across the globe and to present the IDF’s advanced capabilities. These defensive means allow the IDF to act in a precise, professional and effective manner in the face of a wide variety of challenges across the region."