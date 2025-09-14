Survival following diagnosis with a brain tumor was lowest in children less than one year old at 71.9%. For malignant tumors only, survival was lowest in infants under 1 year old at 60.3%. This means nearly 3 out of 10 babies diagnosed with brain tumors, like 6-month-old Yisrael Meir, will not survive their first birthday.

But there's hope. About 3 out of 4 children with brain tumors survive at least 5 years after being diagnosed when they receive proper treatment. Yisrael Meir was diagnosed immediately after birth with a malignant head tumor at Schneider Children's Hospital in Israel. Because of the quick diagnosis, he survived and has a very good chance of being completely cured.

The problem? His parents can no longer afford the expensive advanced treatment that could save his life.

For immediate access to save Yisrael Meir's life - donate here now

Time is Critical for Baby Yisrael Meir

Yisrael Meir is the perfect candidate for a new, expensive, advanced treatment program. Infants less than one year of age have the highest incidence of brain tumors of all children and adolescents 0-19. This program is actually his only hope because of his very young age.

His parents, Yitzchak and Hadasa, decided to pursue all efforts and started the treatment. The treatment is going very well, but it is currently stopped because they can no longer manage the cost.

So far, only $4,000 has been raised out of the $200,000 needed for Yisrael Meir's complete treatment. That means $196,000 is still needed.

Every Day Matters

In infants under 1 year of age, gliomas and embryonal tumors were the most commonly occurring tumor types. Without immediate treatment, Yisrael Meir's window for survival narrows with each passing day.

In desperation, his parents turn to you and ask for support. Every day is critical to their baby, and they will do anything to save him.

The Reality of Infant Brain Tumors

More than 4,000 brain and spinal cord tumors are diagnosed each year in children and teens. Brain tumors are the second leading cause of pediatric cancer death in the U.S. For infants like Yisrael Meir, the statistics are even more sobering.

But when treatment is available and affordable, children can survive and thrive. The advanced treatment Yisrael Meir needs exists. The expertise is available at Schneider Children's Hospital. The only barrier standing between this 6-month-old baby and a full life is money.

Your Impact Today

Right now, 131 people have donated to Yisrael Meir's campaign. They understand that every dollar brings hope to this incredible family. They know that together, we can give this precious baby the chance he deserves.

The goal is clear: $200,000 for complete treatment.

The progress so far: $4,000 raised.

The urgent need: $196,000 remaining.

Don't Let Money Stand in the Way of Hope

Imagine being just 6 months old and facing a battle for your life. This is the reality for sweet baby Yisrael Meir. His loving parents have done everything possible to give him the advanced life-saving treatment he desperately needs. But now, their savings are gone, and the treatment must stop unless we step in.

We cannot let money stand in the way of hope. Together, we can put Yisrael Meir back on the road to recovery.

Will you join the fight for Yisrael Meir's life? Every donation counts. Let's bring smiles and strength back to this incredible family.

