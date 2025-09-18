In a press briefing held earlier today, IDF Spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin provided a comprehensive update on the current state of military operations, casualties, and strategic objectives across several arenas.

“At the beginning of the day, during an operational activity in the Rafah area carried out by the Dekel Battalion of the 261st Brigade Combat Team / Officers’ Training School, an officer and three of the battalion’s soldiers fell,” said BG Defrin. “Maj. Omri Chai Ben-Moshe; Lt. Ron Arieli; Lt. Eitan Avner Ben-Itzhak; and Lt. Eran Shelem, of blessed memory.”

“In the incident, one soldier was seriously wounded and two additional soldiers were moderately wounded,” he continued. “We embrace the families and share in their grief at this difficult time. I would like to send wishes for a speedy recovery to the wounded.”

He emphasized the ongoing role of the 261st Brigade, stating: “The soldiers of the 261st Brigade have been fighting bravely throughout the war. These are painful moments for all of us. The unit was hit as a result of an explosive device detonation during an offensive activity in the Al-Junaynah area in Rafah.”

BG Defrin noted that IDF troops are continuing operations in the Al-Junaynah neighborhood, dismantling terrorist infrastructure: “Underground terrorist infrastructure remains in the area that has not yet been neutralized. The troops are operating to dismantle them.”

He then addressed a separate incident that took place at the Allenby Crossing. “This afternoon, in the Central Command arena, a terrorist arrived at the Allenby Crossing and began firing upon arrival at the crossing. The terrorist came from the Jordanian side of the crossing in a truck carrying humanitarian aid. The terrorist opened fire prior to inspection of the vehicle.”

“As a result of the shooting there are two fatalities. We mourn their deaths and embrace their families at this time,” he said.

Turning to wider operational efforts, BG Defrin stated: “Over the past 24 hours, our soldiers, in both mandatory service and reserves, expanded combat in Gaza City as part of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II. I want to remind you: the goal of this operation is the return of the hostages and the dismantling of Hamas’ rule.”

“The IDF, led by the Southern Command, continue to advance toward the center of Gaza City. The units under the 98th Division are advancing in the western part of the city; the units under the 162nd Division are deepening their activity; and the 36th Division is expected to join the ground operation in the coming days.”

“Units under the 99th Division continue operations in the northern Strip, and units under the 143rd Division (the Gaza Division) are operating in defense and offense in southern Gaza. Our units continue to strike terrorist infrastructure and Hamas operatives above and below ground.”

He added: “Since the start of the second phase of Operation Gideon’s Chariots II, we have already struck more than 1,200 terrorist targets.”

BG Defrin emphasized the IDF’s dual efforts of combat and humanitarian facilitation: “Alongside the fighting, and despite Hamas’ attempts to violently obstruct civilian evacuations, the IDF continues to enable humanitarian assistance and population evacuation for their protection from Gaza City.”

“The movement southward is being carried out via two main routes... the coastal route and an additional evacuation corridor we opened near the Salah al-Din route. To date, we estimate that more than 450,000 of the city’s residents have moved southward.”

“We remain in a multi-front defense operation and continue to strike and defend at all times in multiple arenas, near and far.”

Discussing regional developments, BG Defrin noted: “This week we struck the Port of Hodeidah in Yemen, which constitutes a strategic asset for the Houthi terrorist regime. In addition, just a short time ago Air Force aircraft struck terrorist targets in southern Lebanon.”

“The IDF will act wherever required, will eliminate every threat to the State of Israel, and will prevent attempts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure, in Lebanon, in Yemen, and elsewhere.”

He took a moment to recognize the dedication of IDF personnel: “IDF soldiers, and reservists alike, have been fighting across seven arenas for almost two years. Mandatory service soldiers and reservists alike, continue to mobilize round after round because the mission is not yet complete.”

“I want to address the soldiers and their families from here: we salute you. You and your families stand up time after time with dedication despite the difficulties. This week I met the ‘Schwarzer’ team from the 11th Brigade before their entry into another combat rotation in the Gaza Strip. The team lost soldiers and family members from within the team, comrades who fell in battle.”

“They embody the Israeli spirit; they are the spirit of victory leading our soldiers in battle; the people of Israel owe them so much.”

He concluded: “This evening the 48 hostages are at the forefront of our thoughts, the living and fallen, who are being held in Hamas’ tunnels. IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip and the IDF as a whole, continue to do everything to bring them home. Their return is a moral and ethical duty. We will not stop, we will not relent, and we will spare no effort until all our hostages are returned.”