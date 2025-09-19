New York City Mayor Eric Adams is set to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu next week, he announced on Thursday, according to the New York Daily News.

Adams directly condemned Democratic mayoral front-runner Zohran Mamdani's radical pledge to have Netanyahu arrested.

Adams, a longtime and vocal supporter of Israel, is pursuing a re-election bid as an independent, differentiating himself from Mamdani, who is known for his anti-Israel stance and who has repeatedly threatened to order the New York Police Department to arrest Netanyahu on an international warrant. The International Criminal Court has issued a warrant for the Prime Minister's arrest, though the US does not recognize the authority of the court.

"There's several heads of states I'm going to meet with," Adams stated at a press conference on Thursday morning, according to the New York Daily News. "I'm looking forward to meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu when he arrives in the city as well, he will be welcomed like our other dignitaries."

The two leaders previously met during Adams' 2023 trip to Israel. Netanyahu is also scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump next week.

Mamdani has come under fire for his anti-Israel stance, which included his failure to condemn the phrase "globalize the intifada" and his criticism of Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has also stated that he would stop using the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA)’s working definition of antisemitism if elected mayor.

Adams did not mince words about his opponent's plan. "You have a right to come here and voice the positions from your country," he said. "And we respect the rule of law here. We don't react in a reckless manner of stating that we're going to arrest a dignitary that's here."