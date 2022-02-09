As of Wednesday, United Hatzalah Covid testing centers will be providing supervised (mossadi) antigen tests for those requiring testing free of charge.

The organization, which has until now had supervised antigen, PCR, and serological testing in various locations around the country but charged for the service to cover costs, will now be providing the service for free for those who require testing.



Currently, the centers with free testing will be located in Jerusalem, Bnei Brak, Airport CIty, Beit Shemesh, and Rehovot. In the coming days, the free testing centers will also be opened in other cities for the convenience of the public. The organization will continue to offer all of the tests, (PCR, antigen, and serological) in all of its testing centers across the country.

President and Founder of United Hatzalah Eli Beer said, "I am happy to announce that we have won a tender put out by the Health Ministry, and from now on, we will be able to provide supervised antigen tests free of charge to the public. Winning the tender shows the faith that the Health Ministry has in United Hatzalah as one of the largest emergency medical organizations in the country. We are happy to assist with the national testing efforts and offer these services to anyone in need of them."