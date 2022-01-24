Antisemitic flyers were distributed over the weekend in Miami Beach and Surfside, Florida, NBC Miami reported.

In response, Miami Beach and Surfside police increased patrols in neighborhoods and at religious institutions.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said that “hundreds of homes in our community found plastic bags outside their homes filled with a hateful antisemitic flyer and small pebbles.”

He urged anyone with a security camera that might have recorded relevant footage to reach out to police.

“There is no place for this in our community and we will do all we can to make that point clear,” Gelber said.

Miami Beach police confirmed that the flyers were placed inside plastic bags full of small pebbles. They were distributed to residential neighborhoods.

“Detectives are actively investigating to determine [the origin of the flyers]. We have increased patrols in our neighborhoods and also at our religious institutions,” Miami Beach police said on Twitter. “There is no place for hate in our community and it will not be tolerated.”

They also urged residents who had received a flyers to contact them.

Surfside issued a community alert saying that detectives were investigating along with local and federal agencies to determine the origin of the flyers.

On Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine-Cava, issued a statement condemning the flyers.

“As the mayor of our beautifully diverse, inclusive and caring community, and the first Jewish mayor of Miami-Dade County, antisemitism and all acts of hatred and bigotry cut especially close to my heart.”

I call on our entire community to firmly and forcefully condemn this disturbing flyer, and all forms of hateful rhetoric, threats, violence and bigotry that have become increasingly common in our divided society.

Together, it’s our responsibility to leave our children a world that is more just, more free, and more secure. And that starts with teaching love instead of hate.

The mayor of Bal Habour, in northern Miami Beach, Gabriel Groisman, also denounced the flyers in a Tweet.

“To the garbage that distributed this antisemitic flyer around South Florida this weekend: Your flyers do not intimidate us,” Groisman said. “We are a strong and proud people. There are Jews on all sides of the political spectrum, but together we all rise arm-in-arm against you.”