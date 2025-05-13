עידן עמדי שר בדרך לניו יורק רועי גולן

Israeli singer-songwriter and Fauda actor Idan Amedi was filmed giving an impromptu performance at the airport while traveling from Miami to New York, where he will perform at the United Palace Theater.

The concert is part of Amedi's first US tour since he was wounded in battle in Gaza, which began in Miami and will later continue to Los Angeles.

During his Miami concert, Amedi mentioned the release of American-Israeli hostage Edan Alexander from Hamas captivity: "Of all places, to perform in front of you on the day when Edan Alexander returns home."