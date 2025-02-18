Noa Argamani, who was rescued from captivity in Gaza as part of Operation Arnon, took part on Sunday in the closing of an exhibit in Miami in memory of the victims of the Nova Music Festival.

“Today marks the 500th day since that horrific day, October 7. The hostages are still there, trapped in tunnels, and we must help them now,” said Argamani.

She called for Israel to move on to phase 2 of the hostage deal, noting her boyfriend, Avinatan Or, is still held in Gaza.

"Standing here today after being rescued by the IDF soldiers is no less than a miracle. But there are 73 hostages who are still there, including my partner who is waiting to be rescued," said Argamani.

"As someone who was there, I can say that every moment feels like it might be your last and every second counts. We have to bring an end to this nightmare," she added.