Florida police arrested Mordechai Brafman, 27, on suspicion of shooting towards two Israeli men on Miami Beach over the weekend, the Miami Herald reported.

In his interrogation, Brafman said that he believed that the victims, father and son, were "Palestinians." Security camera footage shows Brafman passing the victims' car, exiting his own vehicle, and firing at them 17 times.

One of the victims suffered a shot to the left shoulder, while the other's forearm was grazed.

Local police intend to request that the suspect's arrest be extended by a few days, so as to allow time to file an indictment for second-degree murder.

The suspect's attorney has instructed him to utilize his right to remain silent.