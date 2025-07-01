Yair Netanyahu recently revealed the reasons behind his decision to leave Israel and relocate to Miami, citing fears for his safety and what he describes as targeted persecution against his family.

In an interview with TOV, Yair recounted a turning point during the night when Yoav Gallant was dismissed. "I was alone at home, and there was a moment I genuinely feared protesters would break in. They climbed the fences carrying torches — a tactic I view as fascist. I heard threats that they would kill me, and I saw that the police were doing nothing. It was clear there were orders from above to allow it all to happen," he claimed.

Following that incident, Yair said he felt the need to step away for his safety. “When I moved to America, the Kaplan protest movement launched a surveillance operation against me, using private investigators that cost several million dollars,” he alleged, without providing evidence.

He went on to describe what he sees as a broader campaign of intimidation: “There are militias operating like military units, funded by individuals I would call psychopaths — some in and out of mental institutions — who use the protests as a cover. This is no longer a protest; it’s terrorism aimed at making your daily life unbearable until you give up.”

Netanyahu also drew a parallel between Israel and Iran. “Israel today resembles Iran in some ways. In Iran, there’s the illusion of democracy, but everyone knows it's just for show. Power lies with unelected clerics who truly run the country. In Israel, our Supreme Court plays a similar role — an unelected body with immense power. So yes, elections here can also feel like an illusion, a performance to make people believe they’re free."