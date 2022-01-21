This week we read about Yitro hearing all the great miracles that Hashem did for Am Yisrael, he then takes his daughter, Moshe's wife, and his grandchildren, and heads to the desert to meet Moshe and Am Yisrael.

Even though Yitro heard about the miracles and the exodus, when he arrives, Moshe tells over to Yitro everything that happened. For some reason, not only does Yitro hear it all again, but this time, the Torah says he gets really excited about it! As if he is hearing it for the first time.

He then turns to Moshe and declares "There's no G-d like Hashem!".

What exactly did Moshe tell Yitro? What changed? What new information did Yitro learn from Moshe, that got him so excited and got him to declare "There's no G-d like Hashem"?!