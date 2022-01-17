Two brothers, ages 11 and 13, went missing from their Jerusalem home on Sunday night, Behadrey Haredim reported.

The brothers, Eliezer and Yitzhak Yehuda Rotman-Solich, live in the Batei Ungarin neighborhood in Jerusalem.

As of Monday, volunteers were searching extensively for the brothers, who went missing Sunday afternoon. According to Behadrey, the brothers left home on Sunday at around 3:00p.m., and have not been seen since.

As of when they went missing, Eliezer was wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt, jeans, and black shoes. Yitzhak Yehuda wears glasses and was wearing a black leather jacket, black pants, and black running shoes.

Anyone who has information on the brothers' whereabouts is asked to call the police hotline (100) or ZAKA's hotline (1220).