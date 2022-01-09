63% of the public believe the government is not doing a good job handling the COVID-19 crisis, compared to 34% who think the government’s handling of the crisis is actually good, finds a poll conducted by Mano Geva and the Midgam Institute which was published on Channel 12 News on Sunday.

The results of the poll show that the majority of the public is in favor of imposing restrictions on gatherings, but opposes the imposition of a lockdown that may help prevent the spread of the virus.

On the question of what does the public think about the performance of the Prime Minister and the ministers in the crisis, these are the results: 62% thought Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is performing poorly, compared to 34% who thought he is performing well.

Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz: 57% thought he is performing poorly, compared to 35% who thought he is performing well.

Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton: 65% percent thought she is functioning poorly, compared to only 28% who thought she is functioning well. Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman received the worst score, with 66% of respondents saying that he is performing poorly, and only 26% saying that they think he is performing well.

Respondents were also asked about the COVID-19 testing policy that was changed over the weekend. Most of the public (almost 60%) think this is the wrong policy, compared to 35% of the public who think it is the right decision.

The majority of respondents (65%) supported the extension of restrictions on gatherings, while less than a third of them opposed the restrictions. 81% of respondents answered that they think the state must compensate the affected business owners.