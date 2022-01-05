Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrived at a small demonstration at Assaf Harofeh Hospital Wednesday evening against the release of hunger striking terrorist Hisham Abu Hawash. Among the dozens of demonstrators was the mother of Barel Shmueli, the IDF soldier who was shot in the head and murdered on the Gaza border last year,

When MK Ben Gvir attempted to enter the ward where the terrorist was hospitalized, the police prevented him from entering and thus, he claimed, violated his parliamentary immunity.

Ben Gvir informed the police that they were violating the Immunity Law, but despite this, the police continued to block his passage.

Ben Gvir responded: "It turns out that what is allowed to Ayman Odeh and Ahmad Tibi is not allowed to me. I have no doubt that Mickey Levy and the left will not do anything, despite the serious violation of the immunity of a Knesset member."

"It is a pity that the Israeli government's policy of surrendering to terrorists also causes the police to bow to the terrorist," Ben Gvir said.