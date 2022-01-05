מהומה בבית החולים אסף הרופא דוברות

Otzma Yehudit chairman MK Itamar Ben Gvir arrived on Tuesday evening at Assaf Harofeh Hospital, where hunger striking administrative detainee Hisham Abu Hawash had been hospitalized.

The visit came after Abu Hawash agreed to end his hunger strike in return for Israel not renewing his detention next month.

The detainee’s brother ran towards Ben Gvir upon his arrival at the scene, as other his members of his family waved PLO flags.

Ben Gvir demanded that the security guards remove the PLO flags.

Immediately after Ben Gvir, MK Ayman Odeh, chairman of the Joint List, also arrived at the hospital. Odeh began shouting "victory for the Palestinian people" to which Ben Gvir replied, "You are a terrorist, a terrorist, the Shin Bet should have eliminated Abu Hawash in a targeted assassination."

דגלי אש"ף בבית החולים בזמן ביקור בן גביר דוברות

The incident came hours after an agreement was reached between Abu Hawash and the military prosecutor's office, according to which he would stop his hunger strike in return for his detention not being renewed.

Following threats of escalation from Gaza should Abu Hawash die as a result of the hunger strike, Israel agreed that the detention order would not be extended beyond February 26. Many factors intervened in the contacts, including the office of Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas.

Official PA television reported that under the direction of Abbas and the close monitoring of the PA intelligence chief, the issue of prisoner Hisham Abu Hawash had come to a conclusion.

A Hamas spokesman said he "congratulates Hisham Abu Hawash on his victory over the Zionist prisons, he has once again demonstrated the ability of the Palestinian people to show resilience and forcibly achieve their victories over Israel."