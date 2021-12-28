Israeli hospitals have been requested to prepare for a scenario in which another 340 children are hospitalized in serious condition with coronavirus, Israel Hayom reported.

The hospitals were asked to prepare for a scenario in which they are forced to add hundreds of beds, including another 40 in the pediatric ICU for children who are in serious condition due to coronavirus infections. In the scenario, the hospitals were asked to find the beds starting from Sunday.

In such a scenario, five hospitals - both Hadassahs, Ichilov, Rambam, and Sheba - would open additional pediatric wards with 45 beds, intended only for the hospitalization of seriously ill children require hospitalization and who have coronavirus.

Schneider Children's Medical Center would add 60 beds - two wards - while Be'er Sheva's Soroka and the French Hospital in Nazareth would add 30 beds. In addition, hospitals would add 40 beds in the coronavirus PICU.

Treatment of pediatric patients suffering from severe COVID-19 will be concentrated in those seven hospitals, Israel Hayom added.

Meanwhile, there are nine children hospitalized with coronavirus, including one who is in serious condition.

According to Israel Hayom, Israel's Health Ministry noted that children should not be treated similar to adults, and therefore hospitals should prepare to open wards intended for children only, with staff who are experts in treating children. The Ministry also instructed that the hospitals prepare to allow a parent to remain with the young coronavirus patients.