Two Democratic lawmakers were carjacked at gunpoint within 24 hours of each other.

Illinois State Senate Majority Leader Kimberly Lightford and (D-Maywood) had her car stolen in Chicago on Tuesday evening, while Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.) had her car stolen in Philadelphia on Wednesday afternoon.

Three masked suspects stole Lightford's black Mercedes. Police said that gunshots were fired during the incident, but neither Lightford nor her husband were injured.

Lightford said in a statement: “First and foremost I am thankful that my husband and I are alive and physically unharmed. I am trying to process the trauma of what happened. I want to thank everyone who has offered their love and support.”

Scanlon's blue Acura MDX was stolen by two men in a dark SUV. The vehicle was found hours later with five suspects inside it. All five are currently in custody.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against Scanlon.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year. It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace — one of our city’s parks,” Kenney said.

Both Lightford and Scanlon have supported controversial police reform bills which called for the dispatching of mental health specialists instead of police in response to certain crimes.