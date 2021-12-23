A 55-year-old man died Wednesday after being attacked by a dog, the Mirror reported.

The attack, which occurred in a village on the outskirts of Dundee, Scotland, left the victim dead at the scene, the site said.

The Mirror added that emergency services were called to the scene in Kirkton of Auchterhouse in Angus, at just after 1:00p.m. on Wednesday.

The type of dog involved in the attack has not yet been revealed.

According to a Police Scotland spokesman, "The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal."