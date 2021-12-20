In a meeting with senior officials from the Ministry of Education today, the Prime Minister presented a plan in which only vaccinated school kids will be allowed to attend schools, while the rest of the students will have to study remotely, Channel 12 News reported.

The Ministry of Education opposed the proposal and it became clear that other government ministers were not in favor either.

The National Parent Leadership Institute also opposed the move. "We will not allow a separation of school kids. Such a proposal is a disgrace to decision-makers in Israel."

"We call on the Prime Minister to reverse his decision and take into account the wishes of the community, the authority and the management of educational institutions, and to introduce corona vaccines only where they is an interest. We call for the shutdown of any educational institution into which the vaccines will be admitted despite local opposition. Our children are not playthings and we will not allow these sanctions to be imposed, " said the National Parents' Leadership Institute.