MK Yuval Steinitz (Likud) on Sunday criticized the ministerial committee's decision not to continue the security detail of the family of former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"This is a miserable decision. Everyone can see the level of incitement against the Netanyahu family and especially against Sara. With all due respect to the professional opinions, I once chaired the same committee and we decided to extend security for a former Prime Minister," Steinitz said in an interview with Radio 103FM.

"If I were heading the committee, I would unequivocally have left the security detail in place and we could have removed some of the elements. The decision that was made was unfortunate because there were serious threats against Sara Netanyahu," added Steinitz.

The Ministerial Committee for Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) Affairs, led by Religious Affairs Minister Matan Kahana, decided on Sunday morning that, in accordance with the opinion of the Shin Bet, the Mossad, the police and the National Security Council, the security details for the Netanyahu family members will be removed Monday, six months after the end of Netanyahu's term as Prime Minister.

In Sunday’s interview, Steinitz was also asked about the possibility of introducing a vaccine mandate in Israel and replied, "I do not understand all those who cry out about the violation of basic individual rights. We forbid drivers to drive 160 km/h on the road even though there are those who think it is safe. We impose on people a certain form of behavior when we think it endangers their safety and their environment, and the same thing goes for vaccines. In the beginning, Netanyahu made sure that we became the first country to receive a large number of vaccines, and we were first in the world in the immunization rate. Today we are lagging behind many countries in Europe."

"The new government is failing in its efforts to significantly increase the rate of people being vaccinated, so a vaccination requirement should be considered. This does not mean taking people by force and injecting them, it means telling them they are in quarantine until they are vaccinated," Steinitz added.

Asked what is the solution to the low vaccination rates, he replied, "A decision on a green pass for the vaccinated only. A decision to require vaccination, not by injecting by force, but by establishing the fact that whoever does his best to protect himself and his environment can move around freely. Those who do not get vaccinated should not leave their house except for essential services or, for example, as in Europe, should pay a monthly fine every month that they are vaccinated. It will encourage them to get vaccinated in the end."