Israeli journalist Barak Ravid has publicized excerpts from his new book, "Trump’s peace: The Abraham Accords and the Reshaping of the Middle East," which will be published in Israel on Sunday.

The book contains two interviews with Former US President Trump, from April and July of this year, which touch on a myriad of issues from during Trump's presidency.

In one of the interviews, Trump told Ravid, "I told David Friedman (former US ambassador to Israel), 'Give me a five-minute lecture on the Golan Heights. Why is it important?' I stopped him after one minute. It's up high strategically so important, right? I got that for them… it was a big deal. People say that was a $10 billion gift."

"I did it right before the election, which helped him (former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu) a lot… he would have lost the election if it wasn't for me. So he tied. He went up a lot after I did it. He went up 10 points or 15 points after I did Golan Heights," Trump said.

Trump added that his wife Melania was the one who saw Netanyahu's tape and told him about it.

"She said, Wow, look at this," he remembered. "Nobody did more for Bibi. And I liked Bibi. I still like Bibi. But I also like loyalty. The first person to congratulate Biden was Bibi. And not only did he congratulate him, he did it on tape. And it was on tape," Trump said in the interview in April 2021 in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump claimed that unlike Netanyahu, other leaders like Brazil’s president Bolsonaro and Russian President Putin did congratulate Biden right away because "they felt the election was rigged."

"For Bibi Netanyahu, before the ink was even dry, to do a message and not only a message to do a tape to Joe Biden talking about their great, great friendship. They didn't have a friendship, because if they did, they wouldn't have done the Iran deal. And guess what now they're going to do it again. And if they do it again, Israel is in very grave danger," he said.

"I'll tell you what - had I not come along I think Israel was going to be destroyed. Okay. You want to know the truth? I think Israel would have been destroyed maybe by now. And the first person that congratulated Joe Biden, because this was an election in dispute, it's still in dispute. The first person that congratulated was Bibi Netanyahu, the man that I did more for than any other person I dealt with…Bibi could have stayed quiet. He has made a terrible mistake."

"Early, okay? Let's use this. He was very early. Like earlier than most. I haven't spoken to him since. F*** him," Trump answered.

On July 11th 2021 during a second interview over the phone Trump said about Netanyahu’s fall from power: "Well, I like him but he has been there a long time."

Then Trump repeated his grievances with Netanyahu: "I can tell you that people were very angry with him when he was the first one to congratulate Biden," Trump said. "I wasn't thrilled, to be honest because nobody's done more for Israel outside of potentially a prime minister or two, than President Donald Trump. And I said, Oh, that's great loyalty."

"I was fine with it. You know, it's up to him…and not only did he call, he put out a terrible video. The video was almost like he's begging for love. And I said, my, my how things change. So, you know, I was disappointed, that hurt him badly with the people of Israel. As you know, I'm very popular in Israel. I think it hurt him very badly," he said.