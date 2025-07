US Ambassador Mike Huckabee called for an investigation into what he called the "murder" of an American citizen during clashes between Arabs and Jews in Judea and Samaria.

"I have asked Israel to aggressively investigate the murder of Saif Mussallet, an American citizen who was visiting family in Sinjil when he was beaten to death. There must be accountability for this criminal and terrorist act. Saif was just 20 years old," Huckabee stated.