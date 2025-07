IDF Arabic Language Spokesman Avichay Adraee issued an evacuation order to evacuate the neighborhoods of East Zeitoun, Gaza's Old Town, Turkmen, Gaza's New City, Tuffah, Daraj, Sabra, Jabalia Town, Jabalia Nazla, Jabalia Camp, Rawda, Nahda, Zuhour, Nour, Salam, and Tel al-Zaatar in Gaza City and Jabaliya.

"The IDF is operating in the area with increasing force to destroy the enemy and terrorist organizations. The fighting is extending westward toward the city center," he stated.