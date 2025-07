MK Avichai Buaron (Likud), who initiated the impeachment process against Ayman Odeh, responded to the Knesset's decision to reject the move.

"This is a dark day in the history of the Knesset. The fact that a terror supporter is not removed from the Knesset, thanks to 37 Zionist MKs from the opposition and the coalition who did not show up to support Odeh's impeachment, is an indelible stain on the face of the Israeli Knesset," Buaron said.