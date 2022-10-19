Culture Minister Chili Tropper claimed at an election conference of the 'religious kibbutz movement' that only Benny Gantz would be able to form a government after the elections.

"Bibi has no chance according to the polls. Another government led by Lapid can't really exist at the moment either. The third option is political stability through Benny Gantz and therefore he is the best choice," Tropper said.

On the question of the Jewish identity of the country, Tropper said that "the way in which the dispute over surrogacy was conducted was a week of denigrating Judaism. It is possible to argue but in a respectful way. We need more of the spirit of Beit Hillel and of respectful discourse."