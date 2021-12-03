Terrorist ramming attack in northern Israel

Two Israeli Border Police officers were injured Friday morning when an Arab driver rammed into them in the Israeli Arab city of Umm al-Fahm.

The terror attack occurred as Israeli security forces worked to quell rioting which broke out in the city, the result of a feud between two local families.

Emergency first responders were dispatched to treat the injured officers and evacuate them for treatment.

One officer is listed in moderate condition, while the other is listed as lightly injured.

Officers present at the scene opened fire on the car which ran down the officers, wounding two terrorists in the vehicle. One of the terrorists later succumbed to his wounds and died.

After the car came to a halt, Border Police officers found a pistol in the vehicle.

Six buildings were torched during the rioting in Umm al-Fahm, with heavy shooting also reported.

The riots erupted following the apparent murder of a 33-year-old man and the wounding of his friend, drawing retaliatory attacks against a rival clan.